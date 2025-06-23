Luke Littler partners with McDonalds for launch of The Big Arch in Warrington

Luke Littler posted a video on his Instagram in a paid partnership with McDonalds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

18-year-old Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler is a professional darts player currently ranked second on the PDC Order of Merit.

Luke Littler celebrates after a match during the 2025 BetMGM Premier League earlier this month. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Luke Littler's favourite food is apparently a doner kebab, specifically from a local spot in Warrington called Hot Spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he has put down the kebab to now endorse McDonald’s new Big Arch® burger which was released on the 18th of June.

In a video on his Instagram, Luke goes into a Warrington McDonalds and enters in a walk-out style carefully selecting the Big Arch before tucking in to his “order 180.”

The caption on the video said: “The Big Arch ® has landed go check it out and see what all the hype is about!”