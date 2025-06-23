Luke Littler partners with McDonalds for launch of The Big Arch in Warrington
18-year-old Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler is a professional darts player currently ranked second on the PDC Order of Merit.
Luke Littler's favourite food is apparently a doner kebab, specifically from a local spot in Warrington called Hot Spot.
However, he has put down the kebab to now endorse McDonald’s new Big Arch® burger which was released on the 18th of June.
In a video on his Instagram, Luke goes into a Warrington McDonalds and enters in a walk-out style carefully selecting the Big Arch before tucking in to his “order 180.”
The caption on the video said: “The Big Arch ® has landed go check it out and see what all the hype is about!”
