Luke Littler partners with McDonalds for launch of The Big Arch in Warrington

Jessica Lees
By Jessica Lees

Reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:15 BST
Luke Littler posted a video on his Instagram in a paid partnership with McDonalds.

18-year-old Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler is a professional darts player currently ranked second on the PDC Order of Merit.

Luke Littler celebrates after a match during the 2025 BetMGM Premier League earlier this month. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wireplaceholder image
Luke Littler celebrates after a match during the 2025 BetMGM Premier League earlier this month. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Luke Littler's favourite food is apparently a doner kebab, specifically from a local spot in Warrington called Hot Spot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, he has put down the kebab to now endorse McDonald’s new Big Arch® burger which was released on the 18th of June.

In a video on his Instagram, Luke goes into a Warrington McDonalds and enters in a walk-out style carefully selecting the Big Arch before tucking in to his “order 180.”

The caption on the video said: “The Big Arch ® has landed go check it out and see what all the hype is about!”

Related topics:Luke LittlerWarringtonMcDonaldsInstagramVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice