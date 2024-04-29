Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan said she had been fearing she was suffering from ‘some sort of dementia’.

The singer and TV presenter addressed her 357,000 followers in a candid video where she described her concerns especially after her mum had the condition.

Speaking on Instagram, Coleen said: “Just when I think the menopause symptoms might be lessening, I’ve been suffering with what I thought was the start of some form of dementia, I have to say.

“And because my mum had it I’ve been panicking.

“But I’ve since been told that the ol’ fog brain of menopause, where you get a foggy memory thing, is a real thing and although it’s quite scary it’s helped me calm down a bit. Thinking oh, it’s menopause.

Coleen Nolan (R) has shared an emotional health update regarding her sister, Linda (L) (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

“There are so many things with the menopause. I thought I was over most of it but here I am and I can’t remember anything.

“I can’t remember names, even when I’ve just said hello to someone. I can’t remember where I’ve put my phone, my shoes or my car keys, dogs.

“Honestly, I’m surprised I’ve even managed to find the house when I go home.

“But it has been a bit scary, but I’m kind of OK now because I think ‘oh that’s the reason’.”