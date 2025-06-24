Honorary Lancastrian Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu to release her first ever book

Honorary Lancastrian Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu has revealed she is releasing her first ever book this summer.

Turkish born actress turned reality Ekin-Su is best known for appearing on a variety of well known TV programmes.

Back in 2022, the former University of Central Lancashire pupil - who used to live in Preston- won the ITV dating show Love Island, but she has gone on to compete on fellow popular shows Dancing on Ice (2023), The Traitors US, Celebrity Big Brother (2024) and even love Island: All Stars just last year.

Now, the 30-year-old is set to add another bow to her strings as she has written her first ever book, set to be released on August 28 2025.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu has written her first book, called 'Be Your Own Best Friend'. | Getty/Instagram

Ekin-Su announced the news just yesterday by sharing a picture of the books cover to her Instagram account, which has amassed an impressive 4.3 million followers.

The book is titled ‘Be Your Own Best Friend’ and the front cover features Ekin-Su sitting cross-legged in a double denim outfit above sub text which reads “And other lessons froma life in and out of the limelight”.

In the caption, the former shot girl at Preston’s Ships and Giggles wrote: “She’s coming soon in the cutest new package! My book is coming in paperback this August and is the perfect size to pack in your suitcase to read by the pool, on the beach or anywhere your handbag takes you. Available to pre-order now!”

Essex based Ekin-Su also appeared on ITV1’s Lorraine this morning with actress Giovanna Fletcher to talk about their involement in Coppa Feel’s latest charity trek on the Isle of Skye.

Speaking to host Lorraine, Ekin-Su said: “I definitely wanted to use my platform to young women out there to check themselves, to let them know that you know what, it doesn’t just happen to [older women].

“We have the saying ‘you know, we won’t get cancer’, no you can and if we can prevent it now to my younger audience who followed me through reality TV shows to let them know ;look, this is how you check your breasts,let’s all do it and let’s stop it now because it is quite common now.”

The five-day trek across Sky,e led by I’m A Celebrity Winner Giovanna raised over £500,000 for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel! which promotes monthly chest checks and early detection.