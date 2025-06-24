Lancashire's Coleen Nolan to become a grandma yet again

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:25 BST
The Lancashire singer and TV star Coleen Nolan is set to become a grandma yet again.

Blackpool born Coleen, 60, is already a proud grandma of two but yesterday she revealed her family is set to welcome another new arrival.

The Loose Woman presenter has already been blessed with a granddaughter named Amelia, 9, courtesy of her eldest son Shane Jr, whilst her second son Jake Roche also welcomed a baby boy in November last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the weekend however, Coleen’s daughter, 24-year-old Ciara Fensom, revealed she was pregnant with her first child.

Posting on her Instagram account, Ciara - whose dad is Coleen’s musician ex Ray Fensome - shared a photo of herself on holiday clutching a gorwing baby bump.

She also shared a photo of herself and fiancé Maxx Innes holding the baby scans whilst having fun in a photo booth.

Coleen Nolan with her expecting daughter Ciara Fensome. Credit: @coleen_nolanplaceholder image
Coleen Nolan with her expecting daughter Ciara Fensome. Credit: @coleen_nolan | @coleen_nolan

In the caption to the post, Ciara wrote: "One of me is cute but two tho? Baby Innes pending…"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yesterday, former Nolans singer Coleen then shared a picture to her Instagram of herself with her beaming daughter.

In the caption, the former Nolans singer wrote: “I’m going to be a nanny for the 3rd time!!

“I can’t believe my baby is having a baby! 💕✨

Congratulations to my beautiful daughter Ciara and her fiancé Max, over the moon for you both 🍼👶💖”

Amongst the stars congratulating the family was fellow Blackpool celebrity Hayley Tamaddon who wrote under Ciara’s announcement: “Oh huge congratulations 😍😍😍”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coleen’s Loose Women colleagues also expressed their well wishes.

Ruth Langsford wrote “ WONDERFUL!Congratulations! 🎉👶🏻” whilst Saira Khan said: “Wow!! Congratulations ❤️”

Underneath Coleen’s Instagram post, TV personality Lizzie Cundy also commented: “Wonderful news 👏👏👏❤️❤️”

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice