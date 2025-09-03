Boy, 12, ends up in hospital after bingeing Tyson Fury 'Furocity' chewing gum

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital with chest pain after he ate more than 50 pieces of Tyson Fury 'Furocity' caffeine chewing gum in a day.

Oliver Wood, 12, bought four packs for just £1 at Farmfoods while out with his friends, believing they were conventional chewing gums.

He unknowingly consumed more than 2,000mg of caffeine - the equivalent of 20 coffees or around 25 cans of Red Bull - in 24 hours.

Worried Oliver confessed to mum Anne-Marie Willis, 35, he was experiencing chest pains and felt "shaky and jittery".

Main picture: Tyson Fury (courtesy of Getty). Inset: the new Furocity products

An ambulance took him to hospital for blood tests and he was discharged at 5am the next day after his racing heart rate safely returned to normal.

Anne-Marie wants to warn other parents of the risks of caffeinated gum to children.

One packed of the gum contains 1840mg caffeine. According to Bupa's website, the safe limit for a healthy 10-year-old would be 90mg caffeine per day - two cups of weak tea.

There is no law prohibiting the sale of caffeine products to children but the government has published a 10 year health plan pledging to ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children under 16.

Oliver Wood was taken to hospital with chest pain after he ate more than 50 pieces of Tyson Fury 'Furocity' caffeine chewing gum in a day. | Anne-Marie Willis / SWNS

Full-time carer Anne-Marie, from Swindon, Wiltshire, said: "He said he thought it was normal gum, and he saw it was cheap and that Tyson Fury was on the label so he bought it.

"He came home saying his chest hurt - as soon as he showed me the gum, I knew it was serious.

"I honestly thought he could die - I was so scared.

"We are actually Tyson Fury fans - we love him. It's not about the product.

"But there's no legislation around selling caffeine products to minors - when one tub of those contains as much caffeine as 23 Red Bulls.

"You wouldn't sell a 12-year-old 23 Red Bulls, would you?

"I want other parents to be aware because another child could go in, buy multiple packs on a deal, and be in hospital tonight, like Oliver.

"There should be more awareness around it - especially when it's being sold at the front till on offer."

Anne-Marie Willis, 35, and son Oliver. | Anne-Marie Willis / SWNS

Oliver bought the gum - on offer for £1 for four packs - from Farmfoods, in Swindon, on August 28.

"If I had been there I wouldn't have allowed him to purchase them," Anne-Marie added.

He consumed an entire pack and started the second when he felt ill.

Anne-Marie called 111 and told the operator how much caffeine were in the sweets, prompting the call handler to call an ambulance.

After several hours of monitoring and blood tests in hospital, Oliver's symptoms started to subside and he was discharged.

But Anne-Marie considers it a "lucky" escape.

She says the packet carried a warning the product is "not recommended for children or pregnant women".

Anne-Marie complained to Farmfoods and was sent a £10 voucher as a "gesture of goodwill".

The letter read: "Whilst there is not presently an age restriction on such products, we do ask our shop teams to use their discretion when selling these items (...)."

Anne-Marie said: "This is of national importance.

"For some people, this product could be very beneficial, at the right dosage.

"I have no problem with the product, but how it's sold.

"Parents shouldn't have to worry that when their child goes to the shop with their friends, they might accidentally overdose on something without even knowing.

"Oliver knows how bad caffeine is now - but he's been so overwhelmed by the whole experience."

Anne-Marie has reached out to the Food Standards Agency and her MP.

Furocity has been contacted for a comment.

Farmfoods declined to comment.