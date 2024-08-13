YouTuber shares her journey to restoring her dream motorcycle with Blackburn business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For many, restoring a motorcycle can be a huge undertaking, but for one woman, it has been years in the making.

In 2010, Kate Ralph, also known as UsernameKate on her socials, had just written off her first big motorcycle, and while on the hunt for a new bike, she stumbled across a 2002 Ducati 750S on sale.

Kate’s father wasn’t convinced and discouraged her from buying the bike.

“Growing up, I was obsessed with Radical Ducati builds from the likes of Walt Siegl and always wanted one as a forever bike, so this was always the bike I looked back at and kicked myself about! It was so me, stealthily, blacked out and just mean looking!”

Kate and her Ducati

Over a decade later, Kate would find herself facing her dream ride again, but this time, it would need some work.

“It was the best example 750S that I could find on the Market. Body wise, it was in lovely condition, the engine paint was in great condition too,” she revealed.

“It was a very clean example, which is why a few Ducatistas may scream ‘sacrilege’ at what we have done to transform it.”

The YouTube star and her partner, Mike, were able to do a lot of the restoration themselves, but, when it came to the exhausts, she would need some assistance.

Kate trying out her bike

“I’m an absolute sucker for an evil sounding motorcyle,” she joked.

“When we bought the bike, it was running absolutely fine, but it did develop a little bit of a running issue. The bike would run but then sound really boggy and then ultimately cut out. Not ideal.”

They would call on Blackburn specialists, BHP.

“We spent the day there, trying to fault find by plugging things in, trying to figure out what was wrong with it, but ultimately, the issue wasn’t showing up,” Kate recounted.

“All was not lost though, the guys there made us an awesome coffee, spent lots of time with us, they’re a very accommodating company and they do awesome tunes on bikes.”

“In fact, they actually let me experience an M1000 XR on the Dino, and that was a really cool experience because I had never been in a Dino booth before with the headsets on and everything like that.”

Thanks to BHP’s help, eventually the YouTuber would complete her dream motorbike.

She would call the Ducati an “unpractical, wild creation that has come out of mine and Mike’s garage.”

Now the motorcycle is finished, Kate has taken her new ride on the road, back to its motherland in Italy, where the Ducati museum is.

Fans can watch all the highlights from the restoration and the trip on the ‘Italian Stallion’ on the Bikesure YouTube channel.

After the social media star has completed her trip, surprisingly, she will be giving the motorbike away.

Teaming up with Bikesure again, the classic Ducati will go to one lucky competition winner.

“I honestly love the thing and don’t want it to be given away,” she joked to her nearly 84K YouTube subscribers and 40K Instagram followers, thanking them for all the interest in the competition.