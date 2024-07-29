YAB launch in Tarleton a huge success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The highly anticipated launch of YAB Tarleton last Friday marked a significant milestone for the local business community. Held at The Cock & Bottle Pub & Dining Tarleton, the event saw a fantastic turnout of local business leaders eager to engage in YAB's unique support system.

The highly anticipated launch of YAB Tarleton last Friday marked a significant milestone for the local business community. Held at The Cock & Bottle Pub & Dining Tarleton, the event saw a fantastic turnout of local business leaders eager to engage in YAB's unique support system.

The event was a great success, with many local business leaders attending and actively participating throughout the session. The environment fostered genuine connections and practical problem-solving, highlighting the benefits of peer-to-peer support.

YAB operates as a peer-to-peer business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YAB Tarleton

Unlike traditional networking, YAB focuses on creating a supportive environment where business leaders can share challenges, brainstorm solutions, and foster genuine connections. This innovative approach encourages members to not only network but also collaborate and grow together, providing a platform for personal and professional development.

Keith McMurtrie, the host for YAB Tarleton, shared his enthusiasm: "It was incredible to see so many local business leaders come together, share their challenges, and collaborate on solutions. The energy in the room was incredible, and I’m thrilled to have already welcomed new members into the YAB community. This is just the beginning for YAB Tarleton, and I can't wait to see the positive impact we will make together."

Each month, YAB Tarleton will offer a limited number of free guest passes, providing local business leaders with the chance to experience the transformative power of YAB. These sessions are designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and growth, helping businesses navigate their challenges and achieve their goals.

If you are a local business leader interested in experiencing this thriving community, don't miss your chance to secure a free guest pass for a future YAB Tarleton session. Sessions are held monthly on the third Friday of the month. Follow this link to find out more and register your interest in attending a future session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about YAB Tarleton and to secure your spot, please contact Keith McMurtrie at [email protected] or 07973 754477.