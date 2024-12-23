Wreath-making workshop is top class for Rosemere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity Christmas wreath-making workshop in the Kingsfold Neighbourhood Centre, Penwortham, raised £1,800 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation A charity Christmas wreath-making workshop in the Kingsfold Neighbourhood Centre, Penwortham, raised £1,800 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The sell-out class had to be split into two sessions to accommodate all 75 students, who signed up. Among those to take the course was Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fundraising manager Sue Swire. Sue was joined by her mum Christina Halstead, daughter Kelly Bradley and Kelly’s friend Jess Beenham.

The workshop was organised by Penwortham neighbours and longstanding Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraisers Norma Blackburn and Margaret Dunn, with step-by-step tuition from Gillian, a former local florist.

The trio were supported by their grown-up children - Gillian’s sons Peter and Owen and daughter Jen, Norma’s son Simon, who along with Gillian and Margaret’s son James, foraged for, cut and prepared the foliage used for the wreaths. James, a chef, also baked Christmas shortbread, which was served to students alongside home-made mince pies, sausage rolls and mulled wine by a team of volunteer helpers.

Top marks for Sue (left) with mum Christina, daughter Kelly and Kelly’s friend Jess and their finished wreaths

There was also a raffle and a Christmas table laden with gifts for students to buy that included lots of festive themed wood-turned items made and donated by former local cancer patient Des Boreham, of Penwortham, who underwent treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

Sue said: “Thank you to Norma, Margaret, Gillian and everyone who made the wreath-making workshop such a brilliant success and a very enjoyable experience. The wreaths we made are all gracing our front doors!”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk