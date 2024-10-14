Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unwanted serviceable warm winter coats wanted to help people in crisis.

As part of Rotary’s annual Wrap Up Lancashire campaign, Leyland Rotary is collecting unwanted serviceable warm winter coats, and need your help. Coats you no longer require can make a real difference to people in need and can lead to a charity being able to connect with someone who might not otherwise ask for help. Demand is increasing for warm children’s clothing, especially all-in-one snowsuits for babies and infants.

Collection boxes will be located in Tesco Leyland, Morrisons Leyland and Asda Clayton Green from the 14th October until the 10th November.

All suitable coats will be distributed to homeless shelters, refugee centres, organisations supporting the elderly, women’s refuges, children’s centres and other charities helping people in crisis.

Wrap Up Lancashire

Whilst Rotary appreciate your good intentions, they can only accept coats so please don’t send other clothing. Also, please only send coats you would be happy to receive. Dirty coats with missing buttons or broken zips aren’t nice for anyone - especially someone living in crisis.

Wrap Up Lancashire is another example of Leyland Rotary working in the community for the community, so please help if you can. And if you’d like to know more about Leyland Rotary, check them out on Facebook or their website by searching Leyland Rotary.