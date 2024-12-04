Winckley Square Christmas Concert Preston 15 December
Friends of Winckley Square Annual Christmas Concert Don't miss this year's Christmas Concert organised by the Friends of Winckley Square on Sunday 15th December 3pm-5.30pm.
Join in traditional Christmas Carols around the Christmas Tree with St Stephens Choir, special entertainment, Preston Strummers who will play lots of songs to sing-a-long to and definitely the wonderful sounds of Kenny on bagpipes will resound around the Square once more.
Meet up with friends and family and enjoy the entertainment with mulled wine, mince pies, parched peas, hotdogs and much more from our food stalls and pop-up licensed bar. Fantastic Raffle prizes donated by local businesses
Location: Winckley Sqaure Gardens, Preston City Centre PR1 3JJ