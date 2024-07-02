Win a table at the FanZone for the Three Lions quarter final this Saturday!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is your chance to be part of the action for the Three Lions crucial quarter final this Saturday against the Swiss.

As England move onto a quarter-final date with against Switzerland, this Saturday, the stage is being set for another brilliant night at Preston’s official Euro Fanzone, at the Flag Market, the only place to watch the Three Lions with your mates!

We go again, when the Flag Market gets football fever. All tables for the Quarter Final game sold out within an hour of England’s win on Sunday, but you can grab standing tickets for just £6 per ticket +bf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, there’s still a chance to win your way in, and bag a table to seat six! Organisers have kept one table behind, and here’s your chance to be part of the action.

Three Lions at Preston's F;ag Market FanZone

To get your name in the draw, organisers are asking people to donate to the Foxton Centre, a city centre based charitable organisation offering support, safety and resources for vulnerable adults and young people in the city.

To win your way in, organisers are asking people, who are able, to make a minimum of £20, and to send proof of your donation to: [email protected] – one winner will be chosen, at random, and the table to seat six is theirs.

You’ve got until 5pm on Thursday 4th July to donate and send your receipt to the email address above. To make an online donation and must be over 18 to enter this competition. To donate, visit: https://donate.justgiving.com/charity/foxton-centre/donation-amount

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston BID, in partnership with leading regional law firm, Harrison Drury and supported by Smooth Radio North West, have transformed the Flag Market into a ticket-only arena, so fans can gather and watch as the Three Lions attempt to make history.

Preston's FanZone for the Euros

Doors will open an hour before kick-off, with entertainers helping to build the excitement before the games get underway. The Fanzone will close thirty minutes after the final whistle.

A spokesperson for the BID said: “Things are beginning to get exciting - seeing Preston come together to celebrate the football is brilliant, and the fact that people are coming to the city centre pre-game, and staying behind afterwards, is a boost for business. As the tournament progresses, so does football fever and we cannot wait to go again come Saturday.”

Guests will be able to watch the matches on a high definition screen, used at the British Grand Prix, Edinburgh Film Festival, and at countless movie premieres.

The event’s bars will be delivered by venues from the city centre.