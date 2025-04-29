Wigan man faces ultimate test on behalf of MND community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Triathlete and ultra runner Martyn Clarke, who has dedicated much of the past four years to raising money on behalf of the people living with motor neurone disease (MND), is preparing to take part in his toughest challenge yet.

Over the past four years, Martyn, whose extraordinary fundraising efforts have been inspired by former Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow CBE, who died from MND in June last year, has raised more than £50,000 for MND charities by completing events including Triathlon Impossible which saw him cover 800 miles of swimming, cycling and running across Europe in 2023.

His latest challenge, which Martyn says will be his last, starts in Somerset on May 5 and will see him run in Birmingham, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Tyne and Wear before finishing at the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday, May 11. Throughout his journey, Martyn will be supported by the MND community which continues to inspire him.

Wigan's Martyn Clarke who is taking part in his epic fundraising challenge next week.

Martyn said: “Over the past four years I’ve met some wonderful, courageous and inspirational people from the MND community and I am determined to take part in this final event to help make a real difference.

“MND affects thousands of families each year and every step will allow us to raise awareness of this devastating disease while helping to find research, care and support.

“It also gives us an opportunity to pay tribute to Rob and honour the thousands of others who are living with or affected by MND.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge – the ultimate test – but I’m ready and the countdown is on!”

The challenge has already captured the imaginations of businesses across Wigan, who have thrown their support behind Martyn’s challenge. Among them are CrossFit Wigan, ML Auto Repairs and Lions Den Fitness Centre.

He said: “This challenge just wouldn’t be possible without the support of local businesses who have done so much to drive things forward. I am so grateful to everyone for their kindness and generosity.”

To get involved in Martyn’s challenge or to make a donation visit www.givewheel.com/fundraising/4996/mnd777challenge/