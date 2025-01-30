Where is Stormy? – The search continues…

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stormy vanished on December 9th 2024 from the back of Vaughan Street/Park Drive in Nelson, Lancashire. Last seen playing in the front garden on a security camera at 6.40am, she moved out of view heading back towards the cat flap, but never made it. It is believed that someone took her as she was trying to make her way back to the house.

At home, Stormy is the boss. She likes to zoom about, climb the cat wall, sleep on the window hammock and hunt elastic bands. She also loves to curl up for a nap with her sister Milly and her Mother Misty. When she leaves the house, she plays in the garden or sits on the kitchen roof and watches people go by. Occasionally, when feeling brave, she will walk down the side of the house and play in the front garden but never any further. She is generally a very timid girl and at the first sign of danger, will always run as fast as she can back inside to her safe space under the bed.

At 10am after realising Stormy hadn’t eaten her breakfast the search for her began. First checking all her usual sleeping spots and then the cameras and discovering she never re-entered the house. Knowing Stormy wouldn’t go anywhere by herself, the streets were searched and neighbours and workmen were spoken to. By midday leaflets were being made and posted through letterboxes. Posters went up around the area and in local shops. Social media posts were made on Facebook, YouTube, Nextdoor, X and Instagram. Vets, rescues and the council were called. Neighbours were asked to check security cameras for any sign of her and from all the efforts came nothing.

A few people called with possible sightings but they weren’t her and some people made awful prank calls with abuse, false claims and demands for money. Fortunately, there are a lot more kind people who commented on her posts with messages of hope:

“Don’t despair! I nearly gave up when my cat went missing. Then out of the blue, I got a phone call and she was home within hours. Good luck and all the best to you and Stormy xx”

“I genuinely hope she comes home, never give up. My thoughts are with you. Xx”

“Hoping you find Stormy real soon!”

“Don't give up...you couldn't have done more to bring Stormy home. x”

“I would never give up on a beloved cat. And really hope Stormy makes her way back to you.”

Stormy has her own page on Facebook (Bring Stormy Home) which is updated with sightings and information. https://www.facebook.com/BringStormyHomeX

Despite searching every day, Stormy is still missing. Please share her story with friends, family, neighbours. If you have any information at all relating to her disappearance or where she is now be brave and come forward. She deserves to come home! You can make contact through her Facebook page.

Cats are part of the family, no one would give up looking for a missing child, so why should it be different for pets? #BringStormyHome.