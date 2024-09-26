Whalley Manor to hold ‘Golden Ticket’ weekend this Autumn
Additionally, for reservations made on ‘The Bexley’, a spacious three-bedroom house type ideal for families and downsizers alike, buyers can receive a mortgage contribution of almost £15,000*.
Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director comments, “We are extremely excited to be holding a second ‘Golden Ticket’ weekend for Whalley Manor, giving buyers the chance to secure exclusive incentives on the award-winning scheme this Autumn. We are not only offering help with mortgage contributions on selected plots, but all visitors who go on to reserve will also receive a voucher to help furnish their new home.
“Situated within the heart of the Ribble Valley and surrounded by beautiful countryside alongside a range of local bars, restaurants and shops to enjoy, Whalley Manor is unlike any other development. Surrounded by a fantastic community, it’s an ideal location for families, couples and singles alike. We look forward to welcoming prospective buyers to Whalley Manor in the coming weeks.”
Winning the award for ‘Best Development in the North’ in the recent First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards, Whalley Manor takes inspiration from the array of Grade I and II listed buildings in nearby Whalley Village, with homes finished in either stone or traditional render, with pitched slate grey roofs, heritage brickwork and gable features. Essential for whatever the weather, the rear garden is already turfed, ready to be enjoyed from day one. Designed with sustainability in mind, every house has electric charging points, allowing residents to power up their electric and hybrid cars conveniently at home.
Despite its semi-rural location, Whalley Manor is well-connected with major roads including the A671 and A59 nearby, providing easy access to Preston, Blackburn, Blackpool, and Manchester. Whalley train station provides frequent services to Blackburn, Bolton, and Manchester.
Ideal for families, fantastic local nursery and schooling options include Whalley Meadows Forest School & Private Day Nursery, Whalley Church of England Primary School, and Oakhill School & Nursery. The nearby village offers independent cafes, restaurants, and quintessentially British pubs.
Prices for the three-bedroom house, ‘The Bexley’ start from £299,950. Visit https://lqhomes.com/whalleymanor/ for more information.
