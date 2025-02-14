WarmZilla’s Random Acts of Kindness to keep Lancashire residents warm

With February temperatures plummeting and heating bills soaring, home services brand WarmZilla is promising a number of free boiler repairs for Lancashire residents as they mark Random Acts of Kindness Day in style.

The commitment, potentially worth up to £500 per repair, has been timed to coincide with the kind-hearted festivities on Monday (17th) and aims to help households facing unexpected breakdowns during a prolonged spell of cold weather.

The initiative reflects WarmZilla’s commitment to keeping homes warm and safe, particularly for those struggling with heating costs.

Matthew Powell, founder of WarmZilla, said: "A broken boiler can be a real crisis for families, especially in freezing conditions. We want to spread a little kindness and help ease the burden for those who need it most."

Derek the Dinosaur, WarmZilla's mascot, hopes to breathe some heat into Lancashire homes

Five households will benefit from WarmZilla’s kind hearted gesture, with their team of technicians preparing to hit the road to all corners of the UK especially.

To stand a chance of winning the free call-out, people simply need to follow WarmZilla’s official Instagram page and like their dedicated Random Acts of Kindness Day post, before tagging a friend.

Matthew added: “We’re opening out our initiative to everyone, no matter where they live in the UK and we want to make it as easy for them to enter as possible, so even if you don't need a repair, share, as someone out there really does''

“We know that many households are feeling the pinch right now and a sudden boiler breakdown can be a huge financial strain and the last thing they need. With energy costs high and winter still biting, this is the least we can do.”

WarmZilla is offering free boiler repairs worth up to £500 in value

For more information about WarmZilla’s boiler repair offering and home heating solutions, visit https://www.warmzilla.co.uk/repair/boiler-repair and to enter WarmZilla’s Random Acts of Kindness offer, click here https://www.instagram.com/warmzilla/