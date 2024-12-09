Victorian twist on modern patisserie

By Tracey payne
Contributor
Published 9th Dec 2024, 12:22 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 10:20 BST
Welcome to Apple Pie Avenue where victorian cozy meets modern homemade cakes, hot drinks and more…

With the love of all things victorian i decided to open a victorian Patisserie called Apple Pie Avenue . A place in which you can switch off over coffee and homemade cakes and more.. We also sell victorian inspired sweets for perhaps a treat for yourself or as a gift. We also put in events so watch out for thoses like our afternoon games events and many more to come..

