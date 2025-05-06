Tribute to former cast members steals the show for Rosemere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mix of singing, dancing and comedy sketches rolled into a one-off variety show raised £2,703 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation when performed to a packed audience by members of Leyland’s award-winning St Ambrose Players amateur dramatics society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cast members took to the stage in the society’s home venue of HallsforAll in Moss Lane at the end of last year in tribute to former players Matt Clark, Lionel Glover, Julie Webster and Beverley Yates. The quartet had all lost their lives to cancer since 2020. The cast then reassembled just last week to present their donation.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to St Ambrose Players for this wonderful donation and for putting on such a successful show. There couldn’t have been a more fitting way to remember and celebrate the lives of this much missed and talented group of local thespians.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

Cast members reassemble to present the donation raised by their variety show tribute to a quartet of former St Ambrose Players

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk