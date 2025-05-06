Tribute to former cast members steals the show for Rosemere
Cast members took to the stage in the society’s home venue of HallsforAll in Moss Lane at the end of last year in tribute to former players Matt Clark, Lionel Glover, Julie Webster and Beverley Yates. The quartet had all lost their lives to cancer since 2020. The cast then reassembled just last week to present their donation.
Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to St Ambrose Players for this wonderful donation and for putting on such a successful show. There couldn’t have been a more fitting way to remember and celebrate the lives of this much missed and talented group of local thespians.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk