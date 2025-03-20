Transforming Lives Group Founder Takes on 50-Mile Ultra Marathon Challenge

Andy Farnworth, founder of Transforming Lives Group CIC, is preparing to run the Kendal to Preston Ultra 50 on May 17th to raise funds for the cause he set up ten years ago.

Andy aims to raise over £1,500 in sponsorship for Transforming Lives, which is dedicated to providing essential support and assistance to individuals struggling with mental health issues, substance and alcohol abuse, and other day-to-day challenges. The organisation offers a diverse range of activities and programmes tailored to different interests and needs, with a strong emphasis on the benefits of exercise, community engagement, and group support.

"I'm feeling determined and this is the biggest challenge to date," says Farnworth. "Training is in full swing, mindset is switched on, and I'm looking forward to it - a 50-mile ultra marathon from Kendal to Preston."

The inspiration for this ambitious fundraising effort came suddenly. "I woke up one morning at the beginning of March and just said to myself, 'I need a challenge' - and to kill two birds with one stone, raise some much-needed funds for Transforming Lives Group," Farnworth explains.

This is not the first time Farnworth has pushed his limits for charity. His impressive track record includes completing the Manchester Marathon in April 2024 and a gruelling 38-mile run from Bolton's Toughsheet Stadium to Blackpool Tower in October 2024. These previous endeavours successfully raised funds that have helped provide equipment and other essentials for the charity's participants.

"So, I thought, let's go and get the 50-miler booked in - no pain, no gain," adds Farnworth. "This is well out of my comfort zone, but nothing grows in the comfort zone anyway, so let's do it!"

Funds raised through this challenge will directly support the vital work of Transforming Lives Group CIC, helping to expand their programmes and reach more individuals in need of support.

To support Andy Farnworth's ultra marathon challenge and donate to Transforming Lives Group CIC, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andrew-farnworth-81