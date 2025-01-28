Transforming Community Spaces: Major Upgrades Completed for Outdoor Play Area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rossendale Methodist Church are delighted to announce the successful completion of significant improvements to our outdoor play area, designed to make it more accessible, functional, and enjoyable for all users. These enhancements are already enriching the community experience and providing greater value to our weekly kids and youth clubs, holiday provision programs, and church groups. The project has been generously funded by the Local Enterprise Fund (LEF) and money left to the church from Connie and family.

A key feature of the upgrade is the installation of a new canopy above the existing soft play area. This addition creates a weatherproof space, allowing the area to be used throughout the year. To compensate for the reduced natural light caused by the canopy, external lighting was installed to ensure the space remains bright and welcoming.

The improved outdoor area has already proven its worth, most notably during our recent Christmas event, holiday clubs and weekly activity groups. The covered space provided a festive and sheltered environment, contributing to the success of the celebration despite unpredictable winter weather.

Additional enhancements were made to ensure a seamless and high-quality finish. A joining strip was installed to connect the artificial grass with the existing soft play area, and a minor repair was completed on the soft play surface near the new addition. These measures ensure durability and safety for all users.

“These improvements represent a significant investment in our community space, enabling it to be utilised more effectively by all groups, in all weather conditions,” said Jill Webster Children and Families Worker. “We are excited to see how these upgrades will continue to enhance the experience for everyone who visits.”The upgraded play area underscores our commitment to fostering a vibrant, inclusive community environment. We look forward to seeing these improvements bring joy and opportunities for connection to all who use the space.

For more information about hiring the community room/ outdoor play area and our community programs, please contact The Rossendale Methodist Church at [email protected].

The Rossendale Methodist Church is dedicated to serving the community by providing engaging programs, inclusive spaces, and opportunities for connection and growth. Through initiatives like this outdoor play area upgrade, we aim to create a welcoming and supportive environment for people of all ages.