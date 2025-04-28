Toplex Home Appliances Sign Three-Year Ground Sponsorship Deal with Salesbury Cricket Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Salesbury Cricket Club is proud to announce a major new partnership with local electrical appliance specialists, Toplex, who have signed a three-year deal to become the Club’s official Ground Sponsor. As part of the agreement, the club’s home will now be known as the Toplex Salesbury Cricket Ground—or colloquially across social media as, the Toplex SCG.

Toplex is a family-run company founded in 1959, now in its third generation and has a proud history of serving Lancashire and surrounding areas with quality electrical appliances and expert customer service. This exciting collaboration showcases their support for grassroots sport.

Chairman of Salesbury Cricket Club, David Moss, commented:

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Toplex as our new Ground Sponsor. It’s a real privilege to partner with a well-established and respected local business that shares our own passion for community working with us as we continue to create a welcoming, inclusive space for everyone to enjoy cricket. The Toplex SCG has a great ring to it—and we’re excited for what this partnership will bring to the club and the wider Ribble Valley community.”

Toplex owner Karl Turner (centre) with Salesbury Club captain Peter Richardson (left) and club Pro (Garnett Tarr)

As a further show of support, Toplex has also brought Bosch, one of their top-tier brands, on board to jointly sponsor the Club’s ground covers for the next three years. This commitment not only strengthens the infrastructure at the Club but also reflects Toplex’s broader mission of investing in the local community.

Karl Turner, owner of Toplex, added:

“It’s great to be involved with a vibrant community club like Salesbury. We believe in supporting local organisations that make a real difference to people’s lives, and this partnership with the Cricket Club gives us the opportunity to do just that. We’re excited to be part of the journey over the next few years.”

Toplex’s long-standing reputation is built on quality, service, and trust, offering competitive pricing and expert advice from its stores in Blackburn Town Centre and Whitebirk, as well as online. As a proud member of the Euronics buying group, Toplex continues to bring the best brands and service to customers across Lancashire.

Salesbury Cricket Club looks forward to a successful and exciting future with Toplex—and welcomes all visitors to the newly named Toplex SCG.