Top trio win training contracts with Lancashire solicitors
Each of the new trainee solicitors has been selected from Vincents' own junior talent pool as part of the firm’s commitment to developing young professionals.
Zarafsha Hussain joined Vincents’ Personal Injury team in Preston in October 2021 and has been working as a litigation executive. She has a masters degree from the University of Central Lancashire where she completed both her LLB and Legal Practice Course.
Deeanna Coker has been a compliance and conveyancing assistant in the Lytham office since joining Vincents in January 2022 after completing a law degree from the University of Central Lancashire. She has just finished her Legal Practice Course and Master of Laws postgraduate degree at the University of Law.
And Kieran McGahey, who started in July 2022 following completion of his law degree from the University of Central Lancashire, has been working as a paralegal in the Poulton office and hopes to specialise in residential conveyancing.
All three have worked extremely hard and are worthy recipients of the training contract according to director David Hawke who was part of the awarding committee.
“Congratulations to our three training contract recipients for 2024, they worked extremely hard throughout a lengthy and comprehensive selection process to successfully demonstrate they have the skills, attitude and enthusiasm to take this next important step in their careers,” said David.
“Our training programme seeks to progress those who have already impressed as junior members of the Vincents team, rewarding the attributes we value such as a strong work ethic, great customer service, loyalty and a clear aptitude for the job.
“This ensures the continued strength of our team for the future and provides an important pathway into the profession for young people in this area.
"We’re very pleased with the progress of all three trainees over the last few years, they’re a great group.
"There is a wealth of talent throughout the firm at the junior level and we look forward to bringing on more young lawyers in the coming years.”
Katie Elsworth, Vincents’ new HR manager, added: “These trainees are already part of the Vincents family and we will continue to nurture their personal development as they progress professsionally.”
The trio have begun the two-year training programme by moving out of their previous roles into new offices and teams to experience the full range of legal disciplines that Vincents offers, from residential and commercial property to commercial law and intellectual property, private client and family law, personal injury and clinical negligence.
They will take a series of exams throughout the training period before applying to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) for approval to become a fully qualified solicitor, after which they will select a specialism and start to develop their own portfolio of clients.
