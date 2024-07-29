Top trio win training contracts with Lancashire solicitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Internal promotions for hard working juniors

Each of the new trainee solicitors has been selected from Vincents' own junior talent pool as part of the firm’s commitment to developing young professionals.

Zarafsha Hussain joined Vincents’ Personal Injury team in Preston in October 2021 and has been working as a litigation executive. She has a masters degree from the University of Central Lancashire where she completed both her LLB and Legal Practice Course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deeanna Coker has been a compliance and conveyancing assistant in the Lytham office since joining Vincents in January 2022 after completing a law degree from the University of Central Lancashire. She has just finished her Legal Practice Course and Master of Laws postgraduate degree at the University of Law.

New trainees Deeanna Coker, Zarafsha Hussain and Kieran McGahey with Katie Elsworth and David Hawke

And Kieran McGahey, who started in July 2022 following completion of his law degree from the University of Central Lancashire, has been working as a paralegal in the Poulton office and hopes to specialise in residential conveyancing.

All three have worked extremely hard and are worthy recipients of the training contract according to director David Hawke who was part of the awarding committee.

“Congratulations to our three training contract recipients for 2024, they worked extremely hard throughout a lengthy and comprehensive selection process to successfully demonstrate they have the skills, attitude and enthusiasm to take this next important step in their careers,” said David.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our training programme seeks to progress those who have already impressed as junior members of the Vincents team, rewarding the attributes we value such as a strong work ethic, great customer service, loyalty and a clear aptitude for the job.

“This ensures the continued strength of our team for the future and provides an important pathway into the profession for young people in this area.

"We’re very pleased with the progress of all three trainees over the last few years, they’re a great group.

"There is a wealth of talent throughout the firm at the junior level and we look forward to bringing on more young lawyers in the coming years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Elsworth, Vincents’ new HR manager, added: “These trainees are already part of the Vincents family and we will continue to nurture their personal development as they progress professsionally.”

The trio have begun the two-year training programme by moving out of their previous roles into new offices and teams to experience the full range of legal disciplines that Vincents offers, from residential and commercial property to commercial law and intellectual property, private client and family law, personal injury and clinical negligence.