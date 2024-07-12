Lancashire's Vincents Solicitors makes top HR appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experienced human resources manager Katie Elsworth has been appointed Head of Human Resources at Lancashire law firm, Vincents Solicitors.

Katie is also a neurolinguistic programming (NLP) and personal development specialist whose expertise will further the firm’s commitment to staff wellbeing.

As a CIPD qualified human resources specialist working for the likes of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, Argos, Parcel Force and First Group, Katie is a great addition to the Vincents team.

She will manage the firm’s recruitment, training, employment and regulatory compliance, along with its personal and professional development strategy.

She brings a wealth of experience in development and coaching, having practiced for many years as a life coach and wellbeing mentor.

While managing all aspects of the firm’s HR function, Katie is also keen to utilise her expertise in NLP and personal development techniques to support staff at all levels to improve their personal and team management, communication and conflict resolution, and prioritise their work life balance.

She said: “Vincents Solicitors is a forward thinking law firm with a positive culture which values professional development and supports flexible working, which is unusual in a sector which often sticks to ‘traditional’ practices.

"Now we’re prioritising personal development so everyone has the resources, resilience and awareness to reach their potential; for the benefit of themselves and their families, their clients, and the company as a whole, and I’m excited to help the firm grow in this area."

Neurolinguistic programming focuses on identifying typical behaviours and patterns which hold people back, and works to help them change their approach.

"It encourages self-reflection and awareness which leads to improved understanding for people of themselves and others, supporting better communication, conflict resolution, resilience and drive.

Phillip Gilmore, Vincents’ managing director, is delighted to have Katie on board. He said: "We’re very lucky to have appointed an HR practitioner with both the corporate experience and the holistic expertise of Katie.

"Law firms have traditionally focused simply on legal skills and are often slow to embrace new ways of working, but we like to do things differently.

“Our people work hard and are dedicated to their job, and it’s up to us to show their loyalty is appreciated.

"Their personal and professional development is a crucial part of that and having happy, engaged and productive employees who feel valued and want a future with the firm, is a great position to be in."

Katie will support all 120 staff at the full service law firm, which is headquartered in Winckley Square Preston, across its offices in Chorley, Garstang, Lytham, Poulton-le-Fylde and Penwortham.

To contact Vincents Solicitors please email [email protected] or call 01772 26 99 26.