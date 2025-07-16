Top marks from students as Nelson and Colne College Group leads the way in Lancashire and beyond
The NSS, run annually by the Office for Students, captures the views of undergraduate students on the quality of their teaching, support and overall experience. It is a widely respected measure used by prospective students, colleges, universities, and policymakers to assess and compare the student experience across the UK.
The college group emerged as the top college-based Higher Education provider across all seven NSS themes in Lancashire, reaffirming its reputation for delivering an outstanding student experience within the Further Education sector.
Extending its success beyond Lancashire, NCCG claimed the title of leading college-based Higher Education provider in the Northwest for teaching and learning, setting the standard across the region.
Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal and CEO of Nelson and Colne College Group, said: “This feedback means so much because it comes directly from our students, the people whose experience matters most. We are incredibly proud that they recognise the quality of teaching and support they receive here. It’s a real reflection of the dedication of our staff and the positive, high-quality learning environment we’ve created across the college group.”
“These results offer clear reassurance to prospective students and their families: that outstanding teaching, strong academic support, and a high-quality student experience are all available locally, from a college group that can be trusted to deliver.”
Dean of Higher Education at NCCG Charlotte Scheffmann added: "We’re delighted to see yet another year of amazing feedback from students who complete their higher technical and degree qualification with the group accessing the great universities we work with such as the University of Cumbria and Liverpool John Moores University".