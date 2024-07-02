Three’s the magic number for Pure Leisure Group in BIBA finalist announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading independent holiday park operator, Pure Leisure Group, has made the shortlist for three of Lancashire’s highly-regarded BIBA Awards, run by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

The company, which was founded by Lancashire entrepreneur John Morphet in 2004, was recognised in the best family business, medium sized business and best leisure and tourism categories in what is the 16th BIBAs – Lancashire’s largest and most coveted business awards.

The Pure Leisure Group team now eagerly await the annual BIBA Awards Ceremony, which is taking place on Friday 20th September at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, where the winner of each category will be announced following rigorous rounds of judging which included a site visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the shortlist announcement, John Morphet, owner of Pure Leisure Group said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for not one, but three BIBAs – an accolade which is incredibly well-respected in the region and which really shines a light on businesses and individuals in Lancashire. It’s an honour and I am fiercely proud to be recognised in all three categories.

South Lakeland Leisure Village

“That said, the impact of a BIBA for us reaches beyond the Lancashire boundaries – the shortlist announcement alone means something to each of our employees across all of our UK Parks and across the pond to the Caribbean and gives them an added sense of pride for the company they work for. It also means something to our loyal customers, further re-affirming they are making the right choice by holidaying and owning a holiday home with us.

“We will keep our fingers crossed for the 20th September, which based on previous experience is going to be a fantastic night!"

Pure Leisure Group is a third-generation family run business that has grown from humble beginnings to the 1,000+ acre empire we see today with over 4000 caravan and lodge bases, 154 touring pitches, 25 pods and 3 Rustic Glamping Pods. Pure Leisure Group, has also just won the coveted Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality Award at Lancashire’s prestigious Red Rose Awards 2024.

Across its sites, each park is unique and uses its location to its advantage when creating a ‘theme’ – for example adventurers and go-outdoor enthusiasts, anglers, sports fans and family parks where there is additional family-friendly entertainment as standard as well as swimming pools, beauty salons and arcades.

Its flagship site, South Lakeland Leisure Village, is located in Carnforth and is often referred to as ‘the jewel in the crown’. The 5* rated Visit England site is ideally located in Carnforth, in the borders of the Southern Lake District and Yorkshire Dales and is known for its luxury leisure facilities including gym, swimming pool and spa, as well as award-winning Waters Edge Restaurant.