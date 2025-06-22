Thousands flock to Towneley Park for spectacular Uniformed Services Family Fun Day

Thousands of families descended on Burnley's Towneley Park for the Healthier Heroes Uniformed Services Family Fun Day on Sunday, a vibrant community celebration honouring the UK’s Armed Forces and emergency services.

The event, organised by local veterans’ charity Healthier Heroes and sponsored by Burnley Borough Council, featured a packed programme of attractions and entertainment suitable for all ages, with something new around every corner.

Visitors were treated to an impressive display of military vehicles, including full-size replicas of the iconic Spitfire and Hurricane aircrafts. Aviation enthusiasts and budding pilots had the unique opportunity to step into history by trying out a Spitfire flight simulator.

The event featured a special flag-raising ceremony at 11am, conducted by the Mayor of Burnley, marking a memorable day filled with patriotism and pride

The event took place at Burnley's Towneley Park

Brand new for 2025 was a dazzling performance from The Swingettes, a live 1940s singing group that transported attendees back in time with their nostalgic melodies.

Visitors also enjoyed bird and owl displays, as well as the debut of the Bees and Critters Corner, where families could learn about native wildlife and even purchase locally produced honey.

One of the highlights of the day came courtesy of Pendle Hill Properties, who gave away hundreds of Hershey's chocolate bars and toy parachutists from a World War II Jeep.

The gesture paid tribute to American pilot Colonel Gail Seymour Halvorsen, known as the “Candy Bomber,” who famously dropped sweets to children during the Berlin Airlift of 1948.

Burnley Borough Council CEO Lukman Patel and Healthier Heroes CEO Andrew Powell

A wide variety of food vendors and local stallholders lined the park, offering everything from hand-crafted goods to tasty street food, helping to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

Andrew Powell, CEO of Healthier Heroes, said: “We are absolutely blown away by the turnout this year. It's a true testament to the spirit of Burnley and our shared respect for those who serve. Events like this bring communities together, and we’re proud to have delivered such a memorable day for families across the region.”

Andrew Turner, Managing Director of Pendle Hill Properties, said: “Supporting community events like this is incredibly important to us. It was an honour to be involved in an event that not only entertains but also educates and inspires. Seeing the smiles on children’s faces as they received their toy parachutists and chocolate bars was a highlight of the day.”

Lukman Patel, CEO at Burnley Borough Council, said: “It has been a wonderful day at Towneley Park. I want to give a special mention to Andrew Powell and the team at Healthier Heroes, who do a fantastic job in Burnley supporting our veterans, people who have served for their country.”

Pendle Hill Properties handed out hundreds of Hershey's bars and toy parachutists at the event

Healthier Heroes CIC work hard to help people overcome social isolation, homelessness and improve mental health and wellbeing in the Veteran community. You can learn more about them and their work in the community, here: https://healthierheroescic.co.uk/