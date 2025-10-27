The Road Ahead for Health and Care, an event hosted by Syncora and supported by The Calico Group.

Health and social care professionals from across Lancashire and beyond gathered at Accrington Stanley Football Club’s Wham Stadium on 15 October for “The Road Ahead for Health and Care,” an event hosted by Syncora and supported by The Calico Group.

The event brought together leading voices from the NHS, local government, the voluntary sector, and community organisations for a day of dynamic discussion, learning, and collaboration.

A Packed Agenda and Inspiring Speakers

The event featured an expert-led panel, roundtable discussions, and feedback sessions, with a focus on shaping the future of health and care in Lancashire.

Attendees explored critical themes including the future of the NHS as set out in the new 10-year plan Fit for the Future, the evolving role of community nursing, adult social care in Lancashire, and the power of community action.

Keynote speakers included:

Dr Andy Knox , Medical Director (acting), Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, who challenged delegates to reimagine how to deliver the three priorities of the NHS 10-year plan - prevention, community-based care, and digital transformation. He also described a Population Health Intervention Triangle as a model for system transformation which could deliver a wider social and economic impact in our communities. “If we want better health outcomes for everyone, we must shift our focus from treatment to prevention, and from hospitals to communities and going one step further to enable ‘health creation’. Today’s conversations show that real change happens when we work together, listen, and innovate, ensuring we maintain a focus on place.”

Tackling Inequality and Championing Community Voices

A powerful session led by Mohammed Sidat, CEO of IMO Charity, focused on reaching minority ethnic communities and tackling health inequalities. Practical measures were discussed, including embedding community health champions, co-designing services, improving language access, and building cultural competence across the sector.

Peter Lumsden, community activist with the Methodist Church, showcased the vital contribution of faith-based organisations in delivering family support, food security, mental health, and housing services across Hyndburn and Oldham. Mapping exercises revealed the breadth of voluntary, community, and faith sector activity supporting local families.

Collaboration, Compassion, and the Road Ahead

Throughout the day, participants were encouraged to share ideas and feedback, with a strong emphasis on partnership, compassion, and practical action. The event reinforced the need for cross-sector collaboration, data-driven decision-making, and a relentless focus on health equity.

Sarah Swanson, Executive Director of Syncora, reflected on the event’s impact:

“Today’s event showed the power of bringing people together across sectors, united by a shared commitment to compassion, collaboration, and innovation. By listening to our communities and working in partnership, we can deliver integrated, person-centred support that goes beyond traditional boundaries and has a greater impact on health inequalities.”

Michael Wedgeworth, Board Member at The Calico Group and event organiser, commented:

“Our aim was to create a space for honest, forward-thinking discussion that leads to real action. The energy, ideas, and commitment shown today have exceeded my hopes. It’s clear that by working together, we can make a lasting difference for health and care in Lancashire.”

Part of a Growing Movement

This event is the latest in a series of health summits being held across the North West, each designed to foster collaboration, share learning, and drive progress on the region’s most pressing health and care challenges.

For more information about the event or to get involved in future initiatives, please contact Syncora or The Calico Group.