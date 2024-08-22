The Hyndburn Academy improve on GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Year 11 students achieve higher grades in English and maths.

Students and staff at The Hyndburn Academy in Lancashire are celebrating improvements across the school, after Year 11s receive their GCSE results.

Amongst those Year 11s celebrating today include:

Isabelle Brasenell, who was rewarded for all of her hard work with three grade 9s in Maths, History and Chemistry along with a grade 8 in Physics and 7s in English, Biology, Spanish and Art.

Jalal Sohawardy, who consistently applied himself to achieve grade 8s in English, Maths and History, grade 7s in Biology, Chemistry and Physics and a D2 in Travel and Tourism.

Tobias Myers, who achieved 8s in Biology and Chemistry, 7s in English and maths, 6s in History and Physics, a grade 5 in Spanish and a M2 in Sports Studies.

Chiara Angotti, who was awarded two grade 8s in Chemistry and Computer Science and 7s in English, Maths, Spanish, Biology, Physics and a D2 in Travel and Tourism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hyndburn Academy students celebrate GCSE results

Congratulating students on their achievements, Nicola Palmer, Principal at The Hyndburn Academy, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very pleased that our results this year represent strong improvements across the year group. This is testament to our hardworking students and staff, as well as our ongoing commitment as a school to improving standards in teaching and learning.

It has been fantastic to see students who joined us in Year 7 grow their confidence at our school over the years, and I would like to wish all well in their next chapters.

“I would like to thank staff and the entire school community for their support in allowing our students to perform at their best, and we hope that these improvements will continue going forward.”