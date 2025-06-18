The Hamptons care centre in Lytham St Annes receives GOLD award for wellbeing.

The Hamptons Care Centre in Lytham St Annes has achieved the impressive GOLD rating in its recent SLIDE wellbeing assessment from PCS (Person Centred Software).

Designed to support care homes in the planning and delivery of their wellbeing provision, PCS supports care homes with their digital transformation journey. Its Connected Care platform offers solutions to drive outstanding care and improve the quality of life of people living and working in social care.

Part of Connected Care, the SLIDE wellbeing assessment is a full day, detailed, face-to-face assessment carried out by a PCS expert that reviews a care home’s wellbeing provision and delivery across five key areas – supporting, leading, improving, delivering, empowering and environment (SLIDE) – and results in one of three ratings, Bronze, Silver or Gold.

Testament to the dedicated and hard work of its incredible team, The Hamptons has been awarded with the highest accolade, GOLD, and is the recipient of a positive report that celebrates the great work the team has delivered in providing an outstanding wellbeing programme for residents.

The Hamptons team celebrates its GOLD award.

Home manager at The Hamptons, Sara Allton, said: “We are beyond proud of being rated GOLD in the SLIDE wellbeing assessment and it is thanks to the ongoing passion, commitment and contribution of the whole team that we are able to deliver such an exceptional wellbeing programme.”

Tia Richardson, wellbeing coordinator at The Hamptons, added: “We are all delighted with the outcome of the assessment. It really does reflect the hard work that the team puts in ensuring that the wellbeing of every single resident is a key focus. We thrive on seeing our residents happy and engaged and are fully committed to helping them live their lives to the fullest.”

New Care, now part of the Lovett Care Group, is one of the UK’s leading care home operators with a portfolio of stunning care facilities and an enviable reputation for outstanding care that is second to none.

The Hamptons, located in Lytham St Annes, is a stunning 76 bed state-of-the-art care facility offering individual, person-centred 24-hour nursing, residential and dementia care.