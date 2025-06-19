Tarleton ‘Supermum’ Bekah on a mission to raise funds and awareness of MND in memory of much-loved mother-in-law

Supermum Bekah Greaves is proving that not all heroes wear capes as she takes part in 364 days of fundraising in memory of her mother-in-law who died from motor neurone disease (MND).

Bekah, from Tarleton, is pushing herself to the limit this year to help raise money for the MND Association in memory of her much-loved mother-in-law Jean, who died from MND in 2015 just 364 days after being diagnosed.

Jean’s loss has had a huge impact on Bekah and her family, including her husband Oliver, who cared for his mum, their two sons, Jean’s husband Keith and daughter Lizy and family. Inspired by Jean, Bekah is taking part in a number of events – including half-marathons, sprint triathlons and swim and step challenges to help raise vital funds and awareness of this devastating disease.

Bekah said: “Jean was a big character in our family – very quiet, very humble but the absolute centre of our world. She was huge in our community too. She organised the Ecumenical Walk in our village and did so much work behind the scenes but would then sit back and let it happen around her. She ran Sunday School for over 30 years and was known and loved by everyone around her.”

“At the time she was diagnosed none of us had heard of MND – it just wasn’t spoken about like it is now. I remember telling my dad, who is a pharmacist, that Jean had been diagnosed with MND and I will never forget the look on his face. While I think I realised in that moment what was coming, absolutely nothing can you prepare you for it.”

In April, Bekah took part in her first Sprint Triathlon in Lancashire. Then, in May, she completed the Rob Burrow Leeds Half Marathon and raised money by taking part in the Association’s Swim 6k in May. To add to the challenges, Bekah had to learn to swim front crawl having never learnt the stroke before.

She said: “It’s fair to say I was terrified, but I went to our local pool and Vicki, the instructor there took care of me and taught me to swim front crawl. I eventually completed 11k in May which was fantastic. In January, I started the year with the 31 Miles in January challenge, which I completed however this ended abruptly mid-January when I went to hospital to have my tonsils out.

“Only managing a piece of toast a day, I lost more than a stone in weight and had to build my training back up very slowly. It was during this time I was then offered a place for the Rob Burrow Leeds Half Marathon, and I had to go for it, especially knowing how much of a challenge it would really be – training for a 400m swim, 13 mile ride followed by a 5k run as well as half marathon training just three weeks later.

“It’s a real juggle! As any parent knows picking children up from school, work, sorting after-school clubs, family life and then lots of training is tricky, but I know it’s nothing compared to what Jean, and others living with MND face every day. I’m determined not to rest until there’s a cure. I must be a voice for them. MND takes time away. Every piece of support, every part of research, every penny raised, every kind word and every day, matters.”

Looking ahead, Bekah has a Sprint Triathlon coming up as well as The Great North Run, having raised money at last year’s event. She’s aiming to complete her 364 days of fundraising at the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon next year.

Judith Mayes, the MND Association’s Community Relationship Fundraiser North, said: “I’ve had the honour of working with Bekah and her family for a while now and they are all incredible. What Bekah is doing to help raise money and awareness of MND is so inspiring – I am completely in awe of just how much she has achieved.

“The money she raises will make a huge difference to people living with MND, both now and in the future, helping the Association to improve care, support and information as well as funding the research which takes us ever closer to the breakthrough we are all so impatient to see.

“We are so grateful for everything Bekah is doing and we’ll be there to support her every step of the way.”

To learn more about Bekah’s challenge or to donate, https://www.justgiving.com/page/rebekah-greaves-6

For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org