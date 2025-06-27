Supermums’ Summer Soiree raises over £10,000 for Rainbow Hub

Five fabulous Supermums’ have raised over £10,000 for Rainbow Hub, the Mawdesley based charity which supports children and young adults with physical and neurological disabilities. The event was held at The Club, Lostock Hall, Preston on 20th June when 120 guests let their hair down, danced the night away and raised an incredible amount for the charity.

The five mums who masterminded the evening and deserve a massive round of applause for their hard work, passion and energy are Joanne Berends Sheriff, Michelle Jackson, Gemma McLoughlin, Gemma Darwin and Keighley Harrison. Four of the ladies are from Preston and one – Gemma Darwin is from Formby.

All five have children who benefit from conductive education and other services at the charity. Ronnie (7), Joanne’s son, has attended Rainbow Hub for 6 years; Evie (6) Michelle’s daughter for 5 years; Amber (6) Gemma McLoughlin’s daughter for 5 years; Oscar (7) Gemma Darwin’s son for 5 years and Phoebe (6) Keighley’s daughter for 4 years.

Joanne, speaking on behalf of the mums, said, “it was an amazing evening and worth all the hard work. Our grateful thanks go to everyone who came along, donated prizes and bought raffle tickets. Rainbow Hub is a very special place for our children and we are delighted to be able to help them continue to provide the services that are vital for the children and families they support.”

Emma Parish, Corporate Relations and Events Manager, Rainbow Hub, said, “It was a night to remember thanks to our five very determined Supermums who made it all happen. Special thanks also to Fletchers for sponsoring the night; WD 40 – Covers Band for the music; M.C Steven Donaldson; DJ Will for keeping the party going and LM Event Hire for transforming the room with gorgeous summer themed décor. You all helped raise an incredible amount for our life changing services for children with disabilities across the North West.”

It’s not too late if you would like to support Rainbow Hub – just go to www.rainbowhub.org for

more information about their work and how to support them.

Or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw