Stuckhome Syndrome unleash Pop-Punk mayhem at Preston brewery
Get ready for a spooktacular evening from 7pm until late at Hopworks Brewery in Bamber Bridge. There will be Pop-Punk bangers and Kerrang! Classics with Shenanigans DJs Jadie and Chrissy G.
It will be an unforgettable performance from the incredible Stuckhome Syndrome, playing all the best pop-punk hits from the likes of Green Day, Blink-182, Sum 41 and more.
Fancy dress is encouraged with a freebie for those who dress up, there will also be games and activities and 10 craft beer lines to keep the night flowing.
Don’t miss out on a night where beer, Pop-Punk and mischief collide.
Advance tickets are available for £8 on Skiddle:
https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Preston/Hopworks-Brewery/Shenanigans-Halloween-Special-Feat-Stuck-Home-Syndrome/41336894/
More on the door.
Over 18s only.