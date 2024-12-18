Stockport senior speedway enthusiast gets treat to remember

A resident living at HC-One’s Newlands Care Home in Heaton Moor, Stockport, has had a speedway treat to remember.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Murphy, a resident living at Newlands Care Home, celebrated his 86th birthday in October, and was delighted to receive a visit from Belle Vue Aces Supporters Club.

The bike fans not only brought a classic Enfield motorbike with them and a more modern Suzuki, but also a speedway bike used by the Belle Vue Aces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Mr Murphy’s visitors promised the birthday boy that if the Belle Vue Aces won the championship on the following Thursday night, October 3, they would do something special for him.

Resident Michael Murphy at HC-One’s Newlands Care Home with the Belle Vue Aces Supporters Club

Following the speedway team’s victory, their visit was repeated this month when Mr Murphy was treated to a second visit from the Belle Vue Aces Supporters Club.

This time, the supporters treated Mr Murphy to a signed picture of the winning Aces Team lifting the 2024 trophy.

Michael was thrilled, and the group of motorcycle fans spent over an hour with Michael reminiscing about everything Belle Vue Aces, motorcycle riders and even engine oil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signed picture now has pride of place on Mr Murphy’s wall, and he is looking forward to his next treat – a VIP visit to see the Belle Vue Aces when they start racing again in March.

Resident Michael Murphy at HC-One’s Newlands Care Home with the Belle Vue Aces Supporters Club

Melissa Johnson, Home Manager at Newlands Care Home, said: “Belle Vue Aces and Belle Vue Supporters Club deserve a big shout out for all the love, best wishes and shout outs that Michael received from them. I read out all the messages to him and he was so happy. They have really made his year!”