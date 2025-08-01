Stars Rally Behind £20M Plan to Revive Beloved North West Favourite

A seaside town long adored by visitors from Liverpool, Manchester, and beyond is at the heart of a bold new movement to bring pride, prosperity, and fresh energy back to its streets.

Rhyl — a nostalgic favourite for countless families across the North West — is stepping into the spotlight once again as a growing wave of celebrity supporters and local legends get behind a major new campaign: Keep it Rhyl.

The initiative, fronted by the Rhyl Neighbourhood Board, aims to energise the town through a sweeping £20 million vision that will uplift local businesses, inspire community spirit, and shape a thriving future over the next decade.

A host of well-known names are already lending their voices online, including Coronation Street and Celebrity Hunted star Kimberly Hart-Simpson, ITV journalist Carole Green, BBC presenter Sian Lloyd, and Rhyl-born screen actor Spencer “Big Spen” Wilding — whose credits include Star Wars, Doctor Who, Fast and the Furious, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

The campaign calls on locals and visitors alike to show their support by sharing videos, messages, memories, and ideas — all contributing to a powerful collective vision for Rhyl’s future.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of our town and we want everyone to be part of it,” said Craig Sparrow, Chair of the Rhyl Neighbourhood Board.

“We’re calling on residents of all ages, businesses, schools, community groups, and individuals with a love for Rhyl to get involved.

“Share your voice, your story, your ideas — no matter how big or small. Film a short message, post your favourite memory, suggest something bold, or simply tell us what Rhyl means to you.”

He added: “This campaign is about more than buildings and investment, it’s about pride, connection, and community. It’s about celebrating our past while building a future we can all be proud of.

“Every voice counts. Every message matters. Together, we can ‘Keep it Rhyl’ and make sure this £20 million regeneration strategy truly reflects the hopes and dreams of the people who live and work here.”

Local hero Spencer Wilding also issued a heartfelt rallying cry, calling for young people to be placed at the centre of the town’s renewal.

“I have lived in the area all my life and feel it’s important we get behind the regeneration programme, celebrate the best of Rhyl and do it for the next generation – let’s shine a light on Rhyl, even stronger than ever.”