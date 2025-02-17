Spreading Joy: Market Place celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Market Place marked Random Acts of Kindness Day on Monday, February 17, with a heartwarming celebration designed to inspire small, thoughtful gestures that make a big difference.

The day was dedicated to spreading positivity and fostering a sense of community, reminding us all of the power of kindness in everyday life.

Throughout the day, Market Place handed out free flowers, gift cards for coffee and treats, and a range of special prizes designed to brighten the day for those fortunate enough to receive them.

The Mayor of Bolton joined the celebration, personally distributing prizes and engaging with visitors, reinforcing the event’s core message: the importance of spreading kindness to create a more connected and compassionate community.

Mayor of Bolton handing out Bear to public

Among the giveaways were a Hotel Chocolat hamper, a bouquet of flowers, and a giant teddy bear, alongside high-street vouchers, coffee shop treats, and family-friendly experiences.

Nicola M Shawcroft, General Manager at Market Place, said: "Random Acts of Kindness Day is about more than just giving away free items—it's about creating meaningful moments and reminding ourselves of the importance of kindness.

"The day is a reminder that small, unexpected acts of kindness can have a powerful impact, not just for those receiving them but for everyone involved. While we had a limited number of items to give away, the excitement and gratitude we saw in the community were incredibly rewarding."

The significance of Random Acts of Kindness Day lies in its ability to spark a ripple effect of positivity. By encouraging simple acts of kindness, we help foster stronger connections and contribute to a culture of generosity and compassion.

Mayor and Mayoress of Bolton handing out flowers to public

Market Place encourages everyone to continue the spirit of kindness beyond the event, whether through a kind word, a simple gesture, or a thoughtful act that can make someone's day brighter.

For more updates on future community events at Market Place, visit the website.