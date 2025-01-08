South Ribble MP Gains Insight into Progress of Sustainable New Homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Member of Parliament for South Ribble, Paul Foster, recently visited Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Leyland community to view the energy-efficient, sustainable development.

The housebuilders welcomed the constituency MP to their Centurion Village developments on Longmeanygate to see the construction progress and learn more about the plans for the next phase of the now-established community.

During the tour of the development, Mr Foster was given an insight into the properties under construction, viewed the show homes and the onsite amenities with Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, and Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West.

Paul Foster MP said: “In light of Labour's pledge to get Britain building again and the government's commitment to construct 1.5 million new homes, it was intriguing to visit the Centurion Village development in Leyland. Housebuilders like Barratt and David Wilson Homes are crucial in addressing the urgent need for housing across the country, helping to replenish our depleted housing stock and ensuring that people have places to live.

“It was encouraging to see the efforts of Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes in delivering the homes we need. Affordable housing is a vital part of the housing mix, making it easier for young people to get on the property ladder and allowing families to live close to their support networks. I am pleased that a third of the homes in this development are allocated as affordable housing.

“Moreover, I am keen to see that new developments are sustainable and integrate seamlessly with existing communities. It's important that they include the right infrastructure to support daily life and provide recreational spaces and facilities that bring the community together. That's why I was particularly impressed by the implementation of a wildflower meadow, a biodiversity area, and the planting of 250 trees at Centurion Village. These features not only enhance the environment but also foster a sense of community and well-being.”

The 932-home communities have been sought-after settings for house hunters since the launch towards the end of 2021.

Whilst investing in Leyland and its surrounding communities, Barratt and David Wilson Homes are committed to giving nature a home and building sustainably.

The housebuilders have installed bird boxes and bat boxes across the development alongside a wildflower meadow and a biodiversity area.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes will also be planting more than 250 new trees and sapling hedgerows throughout the community, all of which will enhance the development’s ecosystem.

Selected homes on Centurion Village also come with solar panels and electric car charging points.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We were pleased to welcome Paul to our Centurion Village development to showcase our exciting plans for the community and discuss the progress made so far. Developments such as this are an important part of delivering the Government’s targets for affordable and sustainable homes.”

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We thank Paul for his time in visiting Centurion Village. It was a fantastic opportunity to provide a tour of the new development in his constituency, one which we are proud to see take shape.”

A high-quality range of three and four bedroom properties awaits new home buyers at Centurion Village, all of which are built with energy efficiency at the forefront of the designs.

To learn more about the properties available, visit the websites at Centurion Village (Barratt) and Centurion Village (DWH).

For more information about any nearby developments, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Lancashire and David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.