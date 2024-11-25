Sales manager keeps it in the family as she follows in her mum’s footsteps

Terri Stamp is keeping up a family tradition by pursuing a successful career in sales with the same housebuilding company as her mum.

The 39-year-old has been appointed Field Sales Manager at Jones Homes North West, based in Alderley Edge, a year after her mother Hilary retired from her position as Area Sales Manager with the developer.

Terri is fulfilling a childhood ambition which was formed when she and her friends used to visit her mum at work after primary school.

“I was at the village school in Alsager and mum was working 300 yards away at Jones Homes’ Cranford Park development,” said Terri, who still lives in Alsager. “I used to walk down with some of my friends and we would pop in to see mum.

“I was so proud of her as she let us see inside the show home, which looked like a palace to us youngsters. I was so in awe of my wonderful, glamorous mum that I wanted to be like her, I wanted to have the same job as her – and now I have.”

Terri’s journey in the construction industry began in 2017 when she joined Jones Homes as a trainee sales advisor.

“I had grown up with Jones Homes figuring large in our lives, as mum always talked about her work and how much she loved her job, her customers, her colleagues, the company. We even lived in a Jones Homes house. It was all incredibly positive, so when I found myself looking for a career I decided to apply to the company for a job and I was successful.

“When I started, I moved around all the sites in the region as it allowed me to get on-the-job experience and to learn how Jones Homes operated. It was great because it allowed me to pick up valuable tips from lots of different people.”

Within two months, Terri had sold her first house and by the end of six months she had been taken on as a sales advisor.

She said: “I love my job because you are genuinely selling someone their dream home. It’s like no other purchase they will ever make in their lives and it’s an honour and a privilege to be able to help them on that special journey.

“I am proud to say that I work for Jones Homes because the houses that we build are of the highest quality and it’s a family-run company which believes in the personal touch. This means that their ethos is to put the customer at the forefront of everything we do and to make sure that when we give them the keys to their new home it is everything that they want.”

As Field Sales Manager, Terri is in charge of the five sales advisors at the five developments where Jones Homes North West is selling new homes at the moment.

“My role is to help my team hit sales targets and to keep our customers happy. As my title suggests, I am out and about and rarely at my desk at head office in Alderley Edge. By visiting our developments, I can get to really know the sales teams and the sites they are working on and be in the best position to offer them the support and advice that they need to be successful.

“When I tell customers I believe that our company builds the best houses I do so with my hand on my heart, as I have bought a Jones Homes property myself. My home is just seven doors away from my parents’ house and I am always popping down to chat about work to mum, who enjoyed a career spanning more than 30 years with Jones Homes. In the end, if I can be anywhere near the amazing salesperson my mum was, then I will be very happy.”

Mark Royle, a director at Jones Homes, said: “I am delighted to congratulate Terri on her new role. I am confident she will embrace it with all the enthusiasm shown during her time with Jones Homes. I look forward to working with her and to her future success and that of the company.”

For more information about a career with Jones Homes visit https://www.jones-homes.co.uk/about-us/careers/.