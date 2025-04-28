Sales Geek Celebrates Four Inspirational Geeks at the London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This weekend, four extraordinary Geeks from Sales Geek took on the ultimate challenge of the London Marathon, raising vital funds for incredible causes while showcasing resilience, determination, and the true Geek spirit.

Leading the charge was Chief Geek, Richard Few, running for Asthma + Lung UK. Richard's story is nothing short of inspiring—taking on the gruelling 26.2 miles with just one lung.

Joining Richard on this remarkable journey were:

Jon Whitby, (Sales Geek, Cheshire East) who ran in support of the Smile Group, a charity dedicated to supporting parents experiencing postnatal depression.

Photo shows Dave Mercado (left) and Richard Few (right) after the marathon

David Mercado, (Sales Geek, Manchester) running for the National Deaf Children's Society, who pushed through the marathon despite sustaining an injury to his foot.

Tony Greenwood (Sales Geek Solo Franchisee), who ran for Shelter, a charity tackling homelessness and poor housing, making every step count towards creating a safer, more secure future for those in need.

Together, these Geeks not only conquered the physical and mental challenges of the marathon but also raised significant funds for their chosen charities, making a tangible impact on the lives of countless individuals.

Richard Few, reflecting on the experience, said:

"Running the London Marathon with just one lung was a challenge, but if it focuses attention on those challenges faced daily by those living with lung conditions then it’s been well worth it. I’m proud to have run for Asthma + Lung UK and to stand alongside my fellow Geeks who each ran for such meaningful causes. This weekend showed that together Geeks can achieve incredible things and change the world!”

The Sales Geek team is immensely proud of Richard, Jon, David, and Tony for their achievements and for embodying the company’s key values to be brave, to care and actually get stuff done!