Rosebud ready to lend £1.5m to Lancashire’s growing businesses

Rosebud, part of Lancashire County Council’s Business Growth Service, has announced a £1.5 million funding pot available to lend to ambitious Lancashire-based businesses in the 2025/26 financial year.

Administered by Lancashire County Developments Limited (LCDL), the fund is designed to support high-potential businesses looking to scale, innovate and create high-quality jobs across the region.

Rosebud has played a pivotal role in Lancashire’s economic growth for over 35 years. Currently, it holds 41 active debt investments, backing 38 companies operating across all 12 Lancashire County Council districts.

The impact it delivers is significant. In the last five years alone, it has helped to create 1,164 new jobs across the County. Rosebud-backed businesses have also achieved a 61% increase in Gross Value Added (GVA), a key indicator of economic contribution and productivity.

Rosebud provides loans for growing businesses of between £25k and £100k to enable them to fulfil their full potential. It also offers guidance and support to businesses from a diverse range of sectors and industries, counting some of Lancashire’s standout business success stories in its portfolio. These include CoolKit, Panache Cruises, The Secret Garden Glamping, Engage Crop Solutions, and others making waves in their sectors.

Martin Emmott, Fund Manager at Rosebud, said: “We’re proud to be backing ambition in every corner of Lancashire. Put simply, our mission is to help Lancashire’s entrepreneurs and companies fulfil their potential. Through our tailored loans and growth support, we enable businesses to scale, innovate and contribute to a thriving regional economy.”

Rosebud funding is open to growing and scaling businesses across all key sectors, including advanced manufacturing, digital and low carbon industries. The fund offers access to specialist advice and wider business support via Lancashire County Council’s Growth Service and other networks.

Andy Walker, head of service, Business Growth and External Funding at LCC said: “Rosebud is a standout service that plays a vital role in Lancashire’s economic growth. As we work to build a stronger, more resilient economy for our county, Rosebud continues to be a driving force, helping businesses grow, diversify and succeed. Its long-standing support has created skilled, sustainable jobs, boosted local productivity and delivered real, measurable benefits to communities across Lancashire.”

Businesses interested in Rosebud Loans can learn more and get in touch with the team via www.rosebudfinance.co.uk.