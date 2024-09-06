Remaining homes up for grabs at award winning Fulwood development

A readymade community is almost complete with the remaining homes now on sale.

Redrow’s award-winning development Tabley Green is home to some of Redrow’s larger house styles and is located less than four miles from Preston, close to open fields and farmland.

The development, on Lightfoot Lane, offers a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection with prices currently starting from £330,000.

“We are very proud of the community we have created here in Fulwood,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire.

A representative image of the Oxford Lifestyle kitchen area

“The development offers generously sized detached homes, all with spacious private gardens, and surrounded by green open space, mature trees and wetland areas, so homeowners can enjoy nature on their doorstep.

“We have sold out 90% of the 251 properties on the development, so now is a great time to move in. Anyone interested in purchasing a property at Tabley Green should act fast.”

Properties currently available include the Oxford Lifestyle. The three-bedroom detached home, from the housebuilder’s ‘Lifestyle’ range, offers fewer but larger bedrooms each with their own ensuite. Downstairs there is open plan living with a large kitchen, family and dining area at the back of the property plus a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom. Prices currently start from £357,000.

Tabley Green has the benefit of being close to the bustling city centre of Preston, with all the restaurants, bars and shopping amenities it offers, while closer to home there is a Sainsbury’s supermarket, Post Office and more, providing all the essentials.

A representative image of the Oxford Lifestyle kitchen main bedroom

Preston is accessible from a number of major motorway networks and has rail links to places like Manchester, Liverpool, London, Edinburgh, and The Lake District, so it’s easy to connect with the wider area.

And, for homeowners wanting to enjoy the great outdoors, Brockholes Nature reserve is just over 10 minutes away.

To find out more about the final homes at Tabley Green or to book an appointment with Redrow’s sales team, visit www.redrow.co.uk/tableygreen or call 01772 507449.