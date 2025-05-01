Regulatory changes in vaping: A new era of industry accountability and standards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sale of single-use disposable vapes will be banned in the UK from June 1. Recent regulatory changes in the vaping industry aim to address the growing concerns around public health, product safety and youth access.

UK government is implementing updates in the way of a disposable vape ban, which is a key moment for vape users and the vape industry as they try to adapt and regulations become tighter.

The new regulations include stricter guidelines on product manufacturing, marketing practices, and sales processes. The key conditions include mandatory premarket product reviews, enhanced ingredient transparency, and increased enforcement to prevent sales to minors. These measures are designed to ensure that vaping products meet high safety standards and that adult vapers are better informed about what they are using.

Major vape brands like IVG have fully supported efforts to promote consumer safety and ensure ethical business practices. Rhett Morrissey, the Marketing Manager at IVG commented, "We believe that these changes will advance the vaping industry to become more sustainable by holding all shareholders to a higher standard of accountability. At IVG, we are committed to producing compliant innovations to meet these new requirements while continuing to provide adult consumers with high-quality, responsibly marketed products.”

As part of their response to the new regulations, IVG has started to take proactive steps by partnering with UK sports, like darts, that have a predominantly over 18 fan base, as well as cinema trailers prior to 18 rated moved such as Deadpool and Wolverine; these advertisements are based around the ethical message that their products are the adult smoking alternative.