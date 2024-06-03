Rainbow Hub praise their team of volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers Week is a time to celebrate the amazing work carried out by volunteers across the country but no more so than at Rainbow Hub who cannot praise their volunteers enough.

The Mawdesley based charity has a dedicated group of people spanning all ages and backgrounds who help them in so many ways. From sitting on the Board of Trustees to carrying out an extensive range of jobs they help the charity to maintain its services supporting children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

Helping keep the grounds tidy, assisting at events, helping with fund raising collections and office administration, wrapping Christmas presents, putting up decorations and assisting the staff who work with the children are just some of the many roles they undertake.

Two of the current volunteers who find the work rewarding are Kathryn Malony from Mawdesley and Leanne Naylor from Kirkham.

Volunteer Leanne Naylor abseiling to raise funds for Rainbow Hub

Kathryn was a welcome addition to the team in January 2023 as a Volunteer Receptionist. Her warmth and beautiful smile made families and visitors very welcome and she was an enormous help with general administration task. When work started on the new building scheduled for completion this summer, Kathryn joined the nursery team where she helps out every week. She is very hands on, loves to help and the children and staff think the world of her. She is a lovely person, just the best at giving the children a cuddle and everyone loves her.

Kathryn said, "volunteering at Rainbow Hub is a joy. The children are so lovely and all the staff are committed, caring and welcoming. You can feel the warmth and happiness as soon as you enter the building.”

Leanne has been a fundraising volunteer since 2017 when she got involved through working at Preston North End Football Club on bucket collections. She has helped raise thousands of pounds through the collections and selling football cards on match day buses. Getting involved with events and helping at the Rainbow Ramble, Family fun days, Christmas Fair, and Easter Extravaganza are all part of Leanne’s support. She is brilliant interacting with the children especially as mascot Libby Lou where the children squeal with excitement when they see her. And her commitment extends to taking part in a Sky Dive and abseiling down Liverpool’s Anfied Stadium. With her enthusiasm and bubbly personality which is infectious, Rainbow Hub feel lucky to have her as a volunteer.

Leanne says,"I love everyone at Rainbow Hub. The children and staff always make me smile and I love to get involved as much as I can because it makes me so happy to be around them.”

Volunteer Kathryn Maloney in the Rainbow Hub nursery

Tracy Daglish, Volunteer Co-ordinator at Rainbow Hub, said, “we cannot praise our volunteers enough and we couldn't manage without them. Their time, commitment and continued support is outstanding."

But Rainbow Hub still need more people to help so they are hoping that anyone with a few hours to spare will go along and see the amazing work they do and the help they need.

If you feel you would like to see how you can help this worthy charity

please contact Tracy Daglish on 01704 823276 or email [email protected] to get more information.

More information about the charity can be found at www.rainbowhub.org/