Pure Leisure Group to Host Job Fair as Part of Recruitment Drive

Pure Leisure Group, one of the UK’s leading holiday park operators, is hosting an upcoming Job Fair as the company looks to expand its talented team across its stunning portfolio of Holiday Parks.

Whether you're looking to take your first step into the leisure industry or seeking the next chapter in your career, Pure Leisure Group offers a range of rewarding roles in some of the UK’s most picturesque locations including sites across Lancashire and The Lake District.

The Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, 23rd April 2025, from 9am to 5pm at its flagship 5* South Lakeland Leisure Village in Carnforth, offering job seekers the perfect opportunity to meet the team, explore vacancies, and discover where a future with Pure Leisure Group could take them.

Positions available include:

Sales Executives

Trainee Sales Advisors

Chef De Partie

Receptionists

Maintenance Operatives

Chef

Whether you're interested in part-time or full-time. Pure Leisure Group welcomes applications from individuals at all experience levels.

Sheridan Burke, HR at Pure Leisure Group said: "We’re proud to offer not only jobs but real career development opportunities at some of the most scenic holiday parks in the country and this is a really exciting time to be joining the award-winning family-run business. Our team is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re excited to meet passionate individuals who are ready to grow with us."

Candidates interested in a new role can simply attend the Job Fair on the day or send your CV in advance to [email protected]. For more information, call 01524 784200. www.pure-leisure.co.uk