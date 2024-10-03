Pupils joining Bay Leadership Academy to receive free musical instrument loan and tuition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From September 2025, Year 7 pupils joining Bay Leadership Academy will benefit from an exclusive music programme thanks to a partnership with the Music in Secondary Schools Trust (MiSST).

Endorsed by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber – the creator of hit musicals including Cats and Jesus Christ Superstar - the programme will see pupils receive a classical musical instrument on loan and music tuition for the duration of their time in Key Stage 3 (Years 7-9) at no cost to parents.

Bay Leadership Academy is one of just 30 schools across the country to partner with MiSST and the only school in Lancashire to offer the Andrew Lloyd Webber Programme. Pupils will have the opportunity to learn to play a musical instrument both as a soloist and in an ensemble, improvise and compose their own pieces, and learn about multiple musicians and genres.

Speaking about the benefits of offering music tuition in schools, Lord Lloyd Webber said:

“Engagement in the arts changes lives. The positive impact of the arts on health, social mobility and well-being are now irrefutable. I passionately believe that everyone in this country particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds should be able to participate and I am thrilled MiSST’s music programme will make a difference for these young people.”

As well as receiving expert music tuition at school, gifted musicians participating in the programme will have the opportunity to perform alongside pupils from other MiSST schools in national orchestras and choirs such as the MiSST Symphony Orchestra and MiSST Voices Choir.

Lee Waring, Principal at Bay Leadership Academy, said:

“We are thrilled to be offering our pupils the opportunity to unlock their passion for music through our partnership with MiSST and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Programme. I am incredibly proud to reaffirm our commitment to empowering young people to express themselves through the arts and look forward to seeing our pupils embrace such an exciting opportunity.”

Founded in 2013, MiSST was developed at an inner-city London school and has since served over 22,000 children, providing them with classical instruments, expert tuition and the opportunity to perform in order to ignite a love of music and improve their educational and social outcomes.

Rachel Landon, CEO of MiSST, said:

“MiSST are thrilled to be partnering with Bay Leadership Academy from September 2025, the school like us are dedicated to bringing opportunities to children who may not have been able to afford this provision and understand the positive impact that a high-quality music programme can have on children and are committed to bringing this entitlement to them.”