Pupils at Eden Boys' School, Preston spread joy through thoughtful giving

Pupils at Eden Boys' School, Preston have embraced the spirit of giving through their heartwarming Winter Gift Programme, making meaningful contributions to those in need while fostering a strong sense of compassion and teamwork.

A notable highlight of the programme was a bake sale organised by the school’s prefects, which raised over £400 for the Children’s Ward at Royal Preston Hospital.

The event was a resounding success, showcasing the dedication and leadership of the prefects and the generous support of the wider school community.

In addition to fundraising, pupils, staff and parents collaborated to assemble food hampers and festive gifts. Donations were carefully packed, wrapped, and labelled by pupils with the support of staff volunteers.

Pupils at Eden Boys' School, Preston delivering their gift hampers

These thoughtful contributions – destined for delivery to the Children’s Ward – aimed to provide much-needed comfort and joy to young patients and their families spending the festive period in hospital. Surplus food donations were given to the foodbank to support local people in need, providing essential supplies to those facing difficult circumstances this winter.

By mobilising efforts to support those experiencing hardship, the school has demonstrated how collective action and empathy can create a lasting impact, reinforcing the value of service that lies at the heart of its mission.

The Winter Gift Programme is an annual campaign which sees pupils and staff from every Star Academies school unite to participate in a broad range of charitable giving, acts of kindness and volunteering; all with one simple aim – to make sure no one faces the challenges of winter alone.