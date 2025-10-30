Pub’s Sunday vibes for Rosemere

Brian (second right) next to his uncle Thomas (far right) with the funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation raised by their Sunday sounds at Ribble Lodge. With them are pub manager Becca (second left), DJ Bobby Whalley (fourth left), assistant manager James next to him and the bar team from the day of Ruby, Sophie and Hollie

A double-handed DJ set at Ribbleton’s Ribble Lodge pub had just the right vibe for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, raising £666.27 for the charity.

Pub patron, music fan and hobby DJ Brian Hulton shared the decks with professional DJ Bobby Whalley, who gifted his time and skills, to bring a Sunday afternoon and evening of sounds to those enjoying a visit to the venue.

There was also a raffle, all organised by Brian as a show of thanks for the care and treatment his uncle, Thomas I’Anson, is currently receiving at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital. Brian said: “My uncle helped to get a lot of the raffle prizes.

“It was a great day, very busy. Our thanks to Bobby and to everyone, who came along and supported us.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk