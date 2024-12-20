£21,460 festive bonus for Lancashire's Rainbow Hub in the Big Give Christmas Challenge

Thank you to everyone who donated to the Big Give Christmas Challenge 2024

Rainbow Hub has received £21,460 from the Big Give Christmas Challenge thanks to the generosity of supporters and match funders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kat Nelson, Head of Fundraising and Marketing, Rainbow Hub, said, “What an incredible amount to be receiving this Christmas. Thank you to each and every individual who donated, no matter how big or small. All of your contributions will help us to make a lasting difference to the lives of children facing significant additional challenges through disability. A special thank you also goes to our funding Champion, ShareGift, - we are extremely grateful for your support.”

Big Give Campaigns help us all make more of a difference. They bring together larger donors, like philanthropists, and businesses, with the giving public and the charities who need them. They match what the public and large funders donate. And so double the difference that everyone, including the charities, can make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Give’s Christmas Challenge has become the UK’s biggest public fundraising campaign in 2024 after raising a record-breaking £44.7 million in just one week with 74% of participating charities meeting or exceeding their fundraising targets and 95% of all available match funds being utilised.

This amount raised is particularly notable given the ongoing impact of the cost of living crisis, which has placed additional strain on donors and charities alike. The funds raised will provide crucial support for charities grappling with increased operational costs and soaring demand for their services. The Christmas Challenge doubles the difference of the public’s donations, which are matched by Big Give’s ‘Champion’ partners.

Anyone who would like to know more about the work of the charity, or support them, can visit

www.rainbowhub.org

ring 01704 823276

or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw