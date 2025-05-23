Progress Housing Group donates £1,000 to support a winter wonderland event in Longton

A newly-formed events committee has been awarded £1,000 to transform Longton into a winter wonderland this Christmas.

Longton Carnival (Community Group) won the most votes during Progress Housing Group's Soup Dragon's Den event at Penwortham Community Centre in Kingsfold.

The group will be awarded £1,000 from Progress Housing Group's Community Investment Fund to host Longton Winter Wonderland, a Christmas event and market aimed at bringing the community together. The event will include a Santa’s helper hunt, Santa’s grotto, more than 40 market stalls across 12 venues, a lantern parade, a lights switch on, and carols by the tree. Follow their Facebook page for updates: Facebook

Emma Young, Chairman of Longton Carnival, said: “As a community group, the difference this is going to make to the community of Longton and western parishes is unbelievable.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to have pitched and grateful to everyone who voted for us.”

The three other community groups and individuals who pitched during the event will also receive funding of up to £200. They are:

Leyland Singers – A community choir which is looking to recruit new members. They rehearse at St Mary's Community Centre, in Leyland, every Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm.

Scoot for School –St Mary Magdalen's Catholic Primary School PTFA who pitched to raise money for scooter pods to encourage more youngsters to ride scooters to school, which has health and environmental benefits.

Community Workshop Lytham – This group focuses on health, wellbeing and social isolation through creative woodworking sessions

Guests enjoyed soup and crumble, served by Progress Housing Group colleagues.

Diane Nash, Customer Voice Manager at Progress Housing Group, said: “Thank you to everyone who pitched during our Dragon’s Den event. It was great to hear about everyone’s fantastic work and see you all supporting each other and networking, which is another benefit from this event.

“We truly value and appreciate the work that you do in our communities and we want to make sure that it is recognised.

“Well done to our winners, Longton Carnival community group. We can’t wait to see this magical wonderland bring your community together.”

Progress Housing Group’s next Soup Dragon’s Den event will take place in early November. Applications will open from mid-September. Keep an eye out on the Progress Housing Group website for more details.