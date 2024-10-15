Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A PRESTON organisation has taken a top award at the 10th national Energy Efficiency Awards.

UK Energy Saving Experts, of Bamber Bridge, was selected from a shortlist by a panel of judges. All awards were open to anyone involved in the Energy Saving and Efficiency sector in the UK.

The organisation was named Energy Consultant of the Year.

More than 700 people converged on the Hilton Metropole at the NEC Birmingham for a gala dinner and glittering awards ceremony.

Hosted by TV presenter Mark Durden-Smith, the event brought together the great and the good from the industry from all over the UK.

Comedian and actor Jason Manford presented the awards in 22 categories.

Guests were then treated to a post awards musical set from the RPJ Band.

Energy Efficiency Awards director Gary Braybrooke said: “Our 10th anniversary awards have been our biggest and best yet. We have had more entries than ever, and the bar is constantly being raised by the remarkable individuals and organisations in our industry. Their achievements are helping making people’s lives better throughout the country. We take great delight in honouring them and their accomplishments.”

Awards organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “Our awards have become the biggest and best in the industry and we know how much the recognition means for those who are nominated for an award. Energy efficiency is such a vital part of all of our lives now and this will only increase in the future. Our awards evening recognises people who are in many respect the unsung heroes of industry as they tackle one of the most significant issues of our time.”

Further information on the awards is available at www.energyefficiencyawards.co.uk