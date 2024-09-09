Preston dental clinic gets a makeover

After nearly 10 years in business, local clinic Synergy dental was due for a makeover! After months on ongoing refurbishments, the new clinic was finally unveiled during a re-launching event last Saturday to officially mark the opening of the newly redesigned practice. The VIP event was attended by the Mayor as well as brother/sister influencer duo, Jake and Eloise Mitchell.

Anyone who has been for an appointment at Synergy Dental Clinic Preston may have noticed a few changes in the clinic over recent months. From ripping up the flooring to removing all of the chairs, the local clinic has had a total overhaul.

Whilst the clinic has continued to serve patients throughout the refurbishment process, Saturday the 31st of August marked the end of the month and the start of the new practice. The busy VIP event was attended by Preston Mayor Philip Crowe and his Mayoress, who had the honour of officially opening the newly designed clinic with the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Also in attendance were several popular influencers, including travel and lifestyle influencer siblings Jake and Eloise Mitchell (@itsjakemitchell and @eloisemofficial) who boast 374K and 197K followers on Instagram respectively.

Preston Mayor and Mayoress (Left) cutting the ribbon with Dr Ali Altaf (Right)

When designing the new waiting areas, it was important for head dentist, Dr. Ali Altaf, that the clinic felt like home for patients. This involved replacing the clinical looking waiting benches and white walls with soft creamy toned chairs and wood panelling. The most standout feature sits in the heart of the clinic. Where there used to be an office style watercooler, there is now a large fireplace, adding a soft, living room feel to the waiting area. The idea was to create a space that no longer felt like a clinical waiting room, but felt like a home whilst still retaining a sense of professionalism and luxury. All of this has been done with the purpose of reducing patient anxiety and creating a soothing environment.

Speaking on the new clinic, the Mayor said he was impressed with the new facilities. He and Dr. Ali discussed the importance of how our working environments affect our mental health, raising concerns over the high suicide rates associated with the dental profession.

Presently, dentistry has one of the highest suicide rates among any profession in the UK due to increasing pressure on dentists to meet targets. The physical environments in which we work have a massive impact on our mental health.

Factors such as light, temperature, and even colour can impact how we feel at work. Synergy has focussed on creating a warm, open, and welcoming environment with lots of natural light so that everyone who steps in into the clinic, both patients and staff, feel at ease.

Clinic exterior after the refurbishment

Eloise Mitchell (@eloisemofficial on Instagram), who had Invisalign at Synergy dental commented, “The whole team at Synergy, everyone’s been amazing from the start!” She continued, “Everyone here is super lovely.”

Synergy’s CEO, Dr. Zuber Bagasi said, “This is part of a larger plan of continual investment in our clinics. One by one, we’re in the process of remodelling each clinic to create a more comfortable patient experience. Patients in different areas have different needs, and it’s important to us that we work with our head dentists and partners to ensure each clinic is unique and meets the needs of their patients.

"Next up on the roster is the relocation of our main headquarters in Bolton - which will be moving to a much larger building and will include a state of the art laboratory and clinic providing same day smile makeovers and oral surgery, so keep an eye on our social media @synergydentalclinic for more news on that coming soon!”

During his speech prior to the ribbon cutting, Dr. Ali said he was excited to continue to serve patients in the newly designed practice, “hopefully for another 10 years!”