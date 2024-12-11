Preston College Supports Young People Not in Education or Training

In Lancashire, the challenge of engaging NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) young people continues to demand innovative solutions

Despite being below the national average, the 3.1% NEET rate in the Lancashire-12 area equating to 907 young individuals highlights the need for targeted interventions.

Districts such as South Ribble and Chorley have seen significant increases in NEET rates, while areas like Hyndburn and Fylde report a growing number of young people whose status remains unknown. This presents a dual challenge: supporting those identified as NEET while also re-engaging those who have become invisible to the system.

Our goal is to ensure no young person is left behind, regardless of their starting point.

Future Ready

FutureReady Pathway StructuresTransition Skills Pathway

Designed for home-schooled learners with little or no formal educational experience, this pathway prepares them for progression by focusing on core skills like maths, English, and science.

Technical Skills Pathway

Targeted at learners with complex needs or no prior attainment, this pathway combines Entry-Level 3 technical education with personal development..

Future Ready

Industry Skills Pathway

Partnering with a national Main Contractor , this pathway offers community-based technical training aligned with sector needs.

In February 2025, Preston College will launch a groundbreaking construction course in collaboration with a national contractor. This programme will take place on a live construction site, offering NEET learners the opportunity to gain direct industry experience and skills.

By embedding learning within a real-world environment, we aim to inspire and prepare learners for sustainable careers, while also addressing the growing skills gap in the construction industry & other Lancashire priority sectors. Further details will follow soon, but this is just one example of our commitment to delivering innovative, impactful, and industry-relevant education.

Future skills

Our success hinges on strong partnerships with local authorities, businesses, and community organisations.

Looking Ahead

The journey from aspiration to achievement requires a shared commitment from educators, employers, and communities. At Preston College, we are proud to lead this effort, empowering young people to unlock their potential and contribute to Lancashire's future.

If you are an employer, community leader, or educator passionate about supporting NEET young people, we invite you to collaborate with us. Together, we can transform challenges into opportunities and create pathways for every learner to succeed.